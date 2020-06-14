Grundy County Health Department confirms two additional cases of COVID-19

The Grundy County Health Department confirms two additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, which brings the county’s total number of cases to 10. The health department has identified and communicated with close contacts, and the individuals are isolating in their homes.

Governor Mike Parson’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan Phase 1 will expire Monday, June 15th. Restrictions will be lifted for businesses and organizations. The Grundy County Health Department urges the public to continue to take precautions. It also advises businesses and organizations to continue with prevention strategies implemented to protect employees, volunteers, and customers.

The health department notes that after Friday, June 12th, it will no longer issue news releases to announced each new confirmed COVID-19 case in Grundy County. However, there will be weekly media updates, and case data will be posted to grundycountyhealth.org.

