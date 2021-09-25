Grundy County Health Department Board of Trustees to meet; health departments report on COVID-19 cases; Linn County to offer flu shots

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department on September 24th confirmed eight additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 1,168. Sixteen cases were active.

The Daviess County Health Department September 24th reported 10 new COVID-19 cases since September 16th. That brought the total to 967.

The number of active cases went down by 23 to 13. The active cases involved six residents who were 19 years old or younger, four who were 20 to 39, and two who were 40 to 59. The age of one active case was unknown. There were two COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

The Daviess County Health Department urges parents to keep their children at home and have them get a COVID-19 test if they show signs of being sick. The health department notes it is also seeing a lot of strep in the area.

The Linn County Health Department will offer flu shots for residents at least 18 years old at a drive-through clinic. The event will be at the Linn County Fairgrounds of Brookfield on October 7th from 2 to 6 o’clock or while supplies last.

Participants should be prepared to show their Medicare or Medicaid ID cards. Donations will be accepted. The Linn County Health Department will have preregistration for the flu shot clinic and will announce when forms are available.

The Grundy County Health Department Board of Trustees will discuss isolation and quarantine at an open meeting next week. The board will meet on the lower level of the health department in Trenton on September 30th at 5:15 in the evening.

