Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department Board of Trustees will hold an open meeting on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education/Department of Health and Senior Services school guidance will be discussed in the lower level of the health department in Trenton at 7 p.m.

The agenda also includes isolation and quarantine as well as a possible closed session for legal action and personnel records.

Related