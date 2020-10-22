Grundy County Health Department announces six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department announces six new cases of COVID-19 were added for the county Wednesday, October 21st, which brings the total to 328. Two hundred forty-two cases have been confirmed, and 86 are probable. Forty-four cases are active.

The Missouri Hospital Association reports the positive rate for Grundy County was 9.7% the week of October 11th through 17th. That is below the state’s positive rate of 13.7% for the same week.

Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County.

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares