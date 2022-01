Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department in Trenton will offer the COVID-19 vaccine for free at upcoming clinics.

Pediatric Pfizer will be available February 1st, Johnson and Johnson February 2nd, Pfizer on February 3rd, and Moderna on February 7th. The clinics will each be from 2 to 5 o’clock, except for Johnson and Johnson on February 2nd. That clinic will run from 9 o’clock to noon.

Call the Grundy County Health Department to schedule an appointment at 660-359-4196.

