Grundy County Health Department Administrator presents program at Trenton Rotary meeting

Grundy County Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Gibson gave COVID-19 update at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on May 20th.

She reported several weeks of little to no activity in the county, but there had been 10 new cases in the last seven days. As of May 20th, there were eight active cases. There had been 1,081 cases since counting began and 40 deaths.

Gibson encouraged residents who can get vaccinated to do so. Residents at least 12 years old are eligible to receive vaccines. She reported being vaccinated protects the individual who receives the immunization. It also protects individuals who cannot be vaccinated because of medical conditions or are too young to be vaccinated at this time.

Grundy County has the three types of vaccines available, and Gibson said supplies are plentiful. Vaccines are available at the health department, Hy-Vee, and Wright Memorial Hospital.

As of May 20th, 22% of Grundy County residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Twenty-five percent had at least one dose.

Gibson outlined the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding mask-wearing. She noted those who have been vaccinated have more flexibility.

During the business meeting, Rotary members voted to help the Kiwanis Club with efforts to place United States flags around the courthouse during certain holidays during the year.

There will not be a Rotary Club meeting on May 27th due to the Memorial Day holiday.

