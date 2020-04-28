Grundy County Food Pantry to hold drive-through distribution on Friday

The Community Food Pantry of Grundy County will hold a drive-thru distribution Friday. Milk, senior boxes for qualifying seniors, and an assortment of produce will be distributed at the pantry in Trenton from 9 to 3 o’clock.

Individuals who have lost their jobs, have had their wages or hours cut, or are food insecure can attend the food distribution Friday, May 1, 2020. People can come to the pantry even if their ID cards are expired. ID cards are to be renewed after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Contact Linda Antle with the Community Food Pantry for more information at 359-1942.

