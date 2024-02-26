Grundy County firefighters tackle grass fires on windy Sunday

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to separate grass fires amid windy conditions on Sunday afternoon. One incident occurred along Route Y, northeast of Trenton, and another along Highway 6, west of Trenton.

Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts stated that the Trenton Fire Department dispatched a truck to assist firefighters on Route Y, where an estimated two to three acres were consumed by flames.

Roberts also noted that a smaller fire near the Meadows along Highway 6 resulted in half an acre being burned. Additionally, the Grundy County Ambulance was on standby at the scene.

Due to the conditions, officials have advised against burning on both Monday and Tuesday of this week.

Related