Grundy County fire crews tackle early morning trailer house blaze

The Grundy County Rural and Spickard Fire Protection Districts responded to a reported trailer house fire in Tindall on Tuesday morning, November 21st.

According to Grundy County Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts, the fire was localized to the back porch of the trailer, situated on Northwest Fifth Avenue. Fortunately, the blaze did not extend into the interior of the structure, which was identified as abandoned.

The fire was reported by a neighbor who noticed smoke emanating from the property. Upon arrival, the firefighters addressed the situation, ensuring that the fire remained contained to the porch area.

While the cause of the fire remains undetermined, Chief Roberts confirmed that there were no indications of suspicious activity that would necessitate an investigation by the fire marshal.

There were no injuries reported in relation to the incident. The firefighting teams were on-site for approximately one hour.