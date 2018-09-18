Grundy County Farm Bureau to hold annual meeting at Barton Farm Campus

Northwest Regional Coordinator Meredith Lange will speak at the Grundy County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting.

Farm Bureau members and their families are invited to the event in the Lager Meeting Room at the Barton Farm Campus of Trenton Thursday evening at 6 o’clock. Washington Street Restaurant will provide a catered meal at a cost of $5.00 for adults and is free for children 12 years old and younger.

RSVP by calling the Grundy County Farm Bureau Office at 660-359-2242.

The agenda includes voting on county board members and discussing the county’s resolutions to be presented at the Statewide Convention in December.