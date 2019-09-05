Grundy County Farm Bureau to hold annual meeting.

Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City Community Relations Manager Alan Lubert will be the guest speaker at the Grundy County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting.

The meeting will be in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church of Trenton on the evening of September 19th at 6 o’clock. Those attending will vote on county board members, and there will be a discussion on resolutions to be presented at the statewide convention in December.

The Grundy County Farm Bureau will provide a meal. The cost of the meal is to bring two non-perishable items per person to be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

RSVP for the annual meeting is due by September 17th by calling the Grundy County Office at 660-359-2242.

