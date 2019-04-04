The Grundy County Extension Council voted this week to raise its surety bond.

Extension staff member Meridith Berry reported the surety bond was $10,000, and it was recommended it be raised to 125% of the assets. The collective council was on the surety bond as well. The Extension Council voted to have the surety bond raised to $40,000 and the executive committee be on the account.

Berry said she spoke with Carl Woodard about the State Fair Farm Family. Woodard said his family would be honored to represent Grundy County.

Chris Wallace of the State Extension Council reported on the Mizzou for You Conference. Governor Mike Parson was the keynote speaker.

Mind maps were created in breakout sessions and will be available to view in the future.

Wallace said the overall feedback was positive and recommended the Grundy County Extension Council invite Extension’s Community Economic and Entrepreneurship Development (ExCEED) Program Co-Director Sarah Low to a meeting to discuss her work with community data collection and trends.