Grundy County Extension Council re-opens election

The Grundy County Extension Council has decided to reopen its election until February 20th.

Paper ballots are available at the Grundy County Extension Office in the basement of the Alexander Student Center on the campus of the North Central Missouri College in Trenton. Any Grundy County adult can vote.

The council decided at a meeting Monday evening that Sarah Lowrey will open the March meeting since she will be the only remaining officer. Mike Whitten will serve two years as the appointed member from the Farm Bureau.

The election of new officers was tabled until March with Betty Spickard invited to swear in new officers. If she is unavailable, Joe Brinser, acting as a county commissioner, will swear them in.

The council voted in a raise for the office manager based on the requested budget of $24,000, however, the council’s budget was kept at $20,000. No action was taken to rescind the raise. The budget will be adjusted to accommodate the changes.

The Extension Council approved Lowrey attending and talking with the 4-H Council about attending a meeting as a non-voting delegate.

During a carry-in meal after the business meeting, Cindy Roy presented information on her time decorating the White House for Christmas.