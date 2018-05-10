Grundy County Emergency Response Team seeks volunteers

The Grundy County Community Emergency Response Team is seeking volunteers.

Grundy County citizens willing to help their community and the emergency response personnel during emergencies and public events are invited to attend an informational meeting next week. The meeting will be held in the lower level meeting room of the Trenton Fire Station the morning of May 19th from 9 to 11 o’clock.

The Community Emergency Response Team is a nationally supported, locally implemented program that teaches how to be better prepared for hazards that may impact communities and trains on basic disaster response skills, including fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.

Contact Alan Barnett at 660-359-7931 or Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs at 660-635-0706 for more information.

