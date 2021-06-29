Grundy County Emergency Manager reports most damage from last week’s storm occurred near Laredo

Grundy County’s Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs says further review shows an area east of Laredo sustained the most significant storm damage from high winds and/or one “possible” tornado in parts of Grundy County last Thursday night.

The probable tornado path, which Briggs commented on Monday, has not yet been officially confirmed by the National Weather Service, started near 37 and Onyx Lane, and traveled roughly five miles to the east, ending near Northeast 45 Street and Route J, which is northwest of Galt.

Briggs reported that along this path which had a width of fewer than 200 feet, numerous trees went down, and varying amounts of damage were noted to what he called a handful of buildings. Briggs explained the extent of damage would indicate a tornado of possibly EF zero to EF one at best.

Briggs added storm damages near Laredo are likely due to straight-line winds of 70 to 90 miles an hour. Damage extended from northwest of Laredo along Southeast 12 Street, then going east and across the line at 120th Avenue into Sullivan County.

No injuries were reported from the storms.