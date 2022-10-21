Grundy County Emergency Management receives Department of Homeland Security grant

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County Emergency Management has received a Department of Homeland Security grant for more than $620 to purchase additional Community Emergency Response Team packs and supplies.

Grundy County’s Community Emergency Response Team is a group of volunteers trained to support the local community and first responders during times of need. That includes during community events or after a disaster.

Anyone interested in learning more about the team or joining should call 660-359-4040 extension 2251.