Grundy County Emergency Management receives Department of Homeland Security grant

Local News October 21, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Grant Money News Graphic
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Grundy County Emergency Management has received a Department of Homeland Security grant for more than $620 to purchase additional Community Emergency Response Team packs and supplies.

Grundy County’s Community Emergency Response Team is a group of volunteers trained to support the local community and first responders during times of need. That includes during community events or after a disaster.

Anyone interested in learning more about the team or joining should call 660-359-4040 extension 2251.

Post Views: 10
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.