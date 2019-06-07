Grundy County Emergency Management accepting information on flood and storm damage

Grundy County Emergency Management is accepting information from residents and businesses affected by recent flooding and storms.

Impacts could include roof damage, flooded basements, or damage to foundations and driveways.

The Trenton Police Department notes the Federal Emergency Management Agency is to start joint assessments next week.

Grundy County residents with a damage report should call Emergency Management at 359-4040 extension 2250. Residents can also send a message to Grundy County Emergency Management through Facebook.