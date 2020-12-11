Grundy County, Division One, court news for Thursday, December 10, 2020

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Several defendants received a sentence with others receiving probation following appearances Thursday in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Trenton resident Christopher James Warren pleaded guilty to felony drug possession/synthetic cannabinoid as of November 20th. Warren was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. Another charge was dismissed.

Polo resident Julie Mae Ledford pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – amphetamine or methamphetamine, as well as driving, while revoked or suspended. Ledford was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections on each count with the Grundy County sentenced to be served concurrently with one imposed in Johnson County.

Dawson Ray Clark of Trenton saw his probation revoked on an original drug possession charge. Clark was sentenced to the department of corrections for three years. The Grundy County sentence is to run concurrently with sentences imposed in DeKalb and Clinton counties.

Trenton resident Dan Richard Peters Junior was placed on probation after pleading guilty to felony property damage in the first degree as of November 27th. The imposition of sentence was suspended and Peters received five years probation. He’s to have no contact with a victim; pay restitution of $369, and attend the anger management program. An assault charge was dismissed.

A sentencing hearing was held for Milan resident Keone Edwards Stanton. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections for each of four counts in Grundy County: 2nd-degree burglary, felony stealing, and two counts of property damage in the first degree. Execution of the sentences was suspended and Stanton was placed on five years probation. The Grundy County sentences were to be concurrent with each other; but consecutive to a sentence in Sullivan County.

Galt resident Derek Wayne Brown pleaded guilty to criminal non support. The imposition of a sentence was suspended and he was placed on five years probation. The circuit court ordered Brown to pay restitution of $24,343 with minimum monthly payments of $426 toward current support and $50 per month for the amount in arrears.

St. Joseph resident Kellie Sue Holtman saw her probation continue with additional conditions which to include 120 days shock incarceration at the Grundy County detention center. She was given credit for time served. Her original charge was felony stealing.

Bevan James Bohm of Kansas City, with an original charge of felony stealing, saw his probation continue with the addition of 120 days shock incarceration at the detention center. Bohm received credit for time served.

Trenton resident Brandon Tyler May admitted to probation violations. In continuing probation, the court ordered May to submit to sex offender assessment and follow recommendations. His original charge is felony stealing.

A probation violation was admitted by Sean Philip Biller of Trenton who was ordered to enter and successfully-complete a third circuit court treatment program. His original charge was for felony drug possession.

Lynn Dean Shipley of Gallatin admitted to a probation violation. Disposition is scheduled for June 10th. His original charge is failure to register as a sex offender.

