Grundy County Division One court news for September 12, 2024

Among cases heard Thursday in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court, a Keokuk man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges stemming from incidents on August 8 in a business parking lot at Trenton.

Jacob Alexander Heule was sentenced to ten years for first-degree attempted robbery, seven years for second-degree assault, and four years for unlawful exhibition of a weapon. Presiding Circuit Court Judge Steve Hudson ordered the Department of Corrections sentences to be served concurrently.

Chillicothe resident Scotty Ireland pleaded guilty to felony stealing of $750 or more from April of last year. Ireland was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections. The court ordered him to pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund and to make restitution payments of $600 per month until the total of nearly $7,000 ($6,972) is satisfied.

Trenton resident Amy Ridenour Valeka pleaded guilty to three counts stemming from an August 21 arrest. For first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, imposition of sentence was suspended, and she was placed on five years of supervised probation. Jail time of 22 days each was ordered for misdemeanor violation of a child protection order and fourth-degree assault. Credit was given for time served.

Probation was revoked for James Leon Baker of Versailles. He was ordered to serve four years with the Department of Corrections for failure to register as a sex offender. Credit was given for his time in jail awaiting the probation violation hearing.

Trenton resident Jessica Joy Weeks was sentenced after pleading guilty in August to unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia as of May 30. The imposition of a sentence was suspended, and Weeks was placed on supervised probation. She was ordered to enter and successfully complete the Third Circuit Court treatment program. Weeks is also to pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Probation was continued with additional conditions following hearings for alleged violations. Devin Aaron Pierce of Trenton was ordered to enter and successfully complete the Third Circuit Court treatment program. His original charge from October 2021 was for the delivery of a controlled substance. Angel Maureen Stewart of Princeton was ordered to pay $100 per month toward fees owed. The court also requested she wear a SCRAM monitor bracelet for 60 days. Her Grundy County charges from December 2022 were for first-degree property damage and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk to any person.

Rachel Sprague of Humphreys is scheduled to have a probation violation hearing on November 14. She had previously pleaded guilty to a non-support charge and was placed on probation.

