The Grundy County Democrats are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, June 25, at noon at Washington Street Food and Drink in Trenton.

During the meeting, reports will be presented on the Presidential Primary held in March and the Democratic State Convention, which is set to take place on Saturday, June 22. Additionally, the group will discuss election year events and plan their participation in local and area activities.

For more information, contact Marie Dolan at 573-659-0568.

