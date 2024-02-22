Grundy County Democrats schedule meeting in Trenton next week

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Democratic Central Committee is scheduled to convene in Trenton next week. The gathering will take place at the Washington Street Food and Drink on February 27 at noon.

Following the enactment of House Bill 1878 by the Missouri General Assembly in 2022, the decision to conduct the presidential primary has been delegated to individual political parties rather than the state.

The in-person voting for the Democratic presidential primary will be held on the ground floor of the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on March 23 from 8 a.m. to noon. Requests for mail-in ballots can be made to the Missouri Democratic Party until March 12.

The Grundy County Democratic Central Committee has announced that further details will be provided once the election arrangements and voting procedures are finalized.

For more information, visit missouridems.org or contact Grundy County Democratic Committee Chairperson Marie Dolan at 573-659-0568 or 660-359-1917.

