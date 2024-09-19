Grundy County Democrats schedule meeting for September 24

Local News September 19, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Democratic Party
Share To Your Social Network
 1            
1
Share

Grundy County Democrats will convene on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at noon at El Toro Restaurant in Trenton.
Plans for the Missouri Day parade entry will be finalized during the meeting. Additionally, volunteers can sign up to work at the Democratic booth at the fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, October 18-19, 2024.
Candidate yard signs will also be available for pickup. Individuals unable to attend the meeting who wish to obtain signs or require further information can contact Marie Dolan at 573-659-0568.
Post Views: 9

Share To Your Social Network
 1            
1
Share
 
1
Share
 1           

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.