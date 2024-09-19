Grundy County Democrats schedule meeting for September 24

Grundy County Democrats will convene on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at noon at El Toro Restaurant in Trenton.

Plans for the Missouri Day parade entry will be finalized during the meeting. Additionally, volunteers can sign up to work at the Democratic booth at the fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, October 18-19, 2024.

Candidate yard signs will also be available for pickup. Individuals unable to attend the meeting who wish to obtain signs or require further information can contact Marie Dolan at 573-659-0568.

