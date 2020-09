The September meeting of the Grundy County Democrats has been canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19.

With no meeting and the Missouri Days Festival being canceled, presidential and gubernatorial campaign signs will be available on Thursday evening, October 1st, from 5:30-6:00, at the Eastside Park parking lot just south of the football stadium.

Anyone not able to pick up signs then may contact Marie Dolan at 660-359-1917 for alternative arrangements.

