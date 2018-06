The Grundy County Democratic Committee and the Grundy County Democrats will finalize plans next week for a cookout.

The groups will meet at Royal Inn Pizza in Trenton Tuesday evening at 6 o’clock with the Democratic Cook-Out to be held at the Rock Barn in Trenton July 14th.

Statewide and district democratic candidates and officials will be invited to speak. Call Grundy County Democratic Chair Marie Dolan at 660-359-1917 for more information.

