Grundy County Democratic Committee elects officers

The Grundy County Democratic Committee at its meeting on Tuesday elected officers for the next two years.

Elected were Chairman Marie Dolan, Vice-Chairman Roger Antel, Secretary Cindy Guthrie, and Treasurer Dan Dennis.

Appreciation was extended to Bev Whorton, who did not seek re-election as Secretary. Several members were appointed to fill vacancies on the committee.

It was decided that Grundy County Democrats will have a booth during the Missouri Day Festival as well as an entry in the parade. Biden-Harris for President and Vice-President and Galloway for Governor yard signs will be available for distribution soon.

The next meeting of Grundy County Democrats will be in September with the date and time to be announced.

