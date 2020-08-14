Grundy County Democratic Central Committee to meet

The Grundy County Democratic Central Committee next week will elect officers to serve for the next two years.

The committee will meet at VFW Post Number 919 in Trenton the night of Tuesday, August 18th at 7 o’clock. The election will include a chairman, vice-chairman, secretary, and treasurer.

Other committees may be appointed. Committee members who filed for office during the filing period will also fill vacancies in wards and townships where no one filed.

Other business will include discussion of events for the November election.

Attendees are requested to wear face masks to the meeting Tuesday, August 18th. Social distancing will be observed.

Call Grundy County Democratic Central Committee Chair Marie Dolan for more information at 359-1917.

