The Grundy County delinquent tax sale scheduled for Monday, August 22, in Trenton had 76 properties on the list as of late Friday afternoon, which is a decline of 23 properties from earlier in August when 99 were listed.

The locations of the remaining properties include Leisure Lake with 35, Trenton Township with 27, Liberty Township with 9, Franklin Township with 4, and Wilson Township with 1. There were 32 properties on the post-third tax sale list.

Properties with three years of back taxes due are offered in what’s called the first sale. Those with four years of back taxes due are available for the second sale and properties with five years of delinquent taxes are offered as a third sale. In each case, Grundy County Collector-Treasurer Barbara Harris says the properties must sell for the amount of taxes against them.

Those owning property that is listed in the sale can have their property removed from selling by paying taxes owed before the start of the sale Monday morning.

Mrs. Harris is requesting those interested in being a bidder at the tax sale should stop at the Collector-Treasurer’s office at the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on Monday morning to sign up and get a number. Information will be obtained in advance, including their name, address, and telephone number.

Those bidding must be Missouri residents and current on Grundy County personal and real estate taxes. An affidavit must be signed.

The annual Grundy County delinquent tax sale is to begin on Monday at 10 am at the courthouse in Trenton.