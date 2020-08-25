Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale generates $12,748.33 from 17 properties

The Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale generated $12,748.33 from 17 properties sold at the courthouse in Trenton Monday, August 24th. The sale began with 80 properties offered for sale by the Grundy County Collector-Treasurer’s Office. Forty-four properties were offered beyond the third sale.

Four properties sold for more than the taxes owed with the surplus being $1,750.22. The Collector-Treasurer’s Office reports the highest amount given was for a property in Wilson Township on a first sale, which sold for $455.72 more than the taxes against it. The other three properties that sold for more than the taxes owed were two in Trenton Township and one in Madison Township at Leisure Lake.

Of the total number of properties that sold, nine were in the Trenton Township, with five for first sale, two for third sale, and two for beyond the third sale. Three properties were in Franklin Township, with one each for first, second, and third sale. There were also three properties that sold in Madison Township, with one for first sale and two for third sale. One Lincoln Township property also sold on a first sale.

