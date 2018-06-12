Grundy County crop progress report rates corn at “70% good”

The United States Department of Agriculture has released the crop progress and condition for Grundy County for the week ending June 10th.

There were seven days suitable for fieldwork, compared to six the week before. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 10% very short, 40% short, and 50% adequate. Subsoil moisture supply was rated five percent very short, 35% short, and 60% adequate.

Corn condition was rated 25% fair, 70% good, and 5% excellent. Soybean condition was rated 25% fair, 65% good, and 10% excellent.

Stock water supplies were rated 5% very short, 30% short, and 65% adequate.

