Grundy County Coroner releases name of deceased individual discovered July 9th in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Coroner has released the name of the deceased individual discovered July 9th at 431 West 11th Street in Trenton.

Coroner Dewayne Slater reports the individual has been identified as 78-year-old Sondra Pouder who was a resident at that west Trenton address. After authorities went to the West 11th Street address, the body was taken to the Jackson County Medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Authorities have not released a possible cause of death.

A resident of the house, 59-year-old Randall Dale Kitchen is charged with abandonment of a corpse. He continues to be held in jail without bond.