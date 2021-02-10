Grundy County Coroner identifies father and son who died in plane crash on Monday night

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County Coroner Dewayne Slater confirms the identities of the father and son who died due to the crash of an aircraft near Galt. They have been identified as 85-year-old Philip Lefevre, Senior of Saint Louis, and 47-year-old Philip Lefevre, Junior of Sunset Hills.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office previously reported wreckage was found Tuesday afternoon, February 9th in a secluded, wooded area near the intersection of highways 6 and 139 north approximately a mile south of Galt. The single-engine Cessna 177 went missing Monday night, February 8th, and a search began.

Federal Aviation Administration Public Affairs Specialist Elizabeth Cory previously reported preliminary information indicated the aircraft was believed to be flying to Kirksville from Moberly when air traffic controllers lost contact with the pilot.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office received a request for assistance from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office regarding the plane reportedly last seen leaving the Humphreys area headed toward Galt. The Highway Patrol and other area agencies assisted with the search.

Related