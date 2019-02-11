Grundy County Community Emergency Response Team seeks volunteers

The Grundy County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is looking for volunteers to be a part of the organization.

Grundy County citizens willing to help their community and the emergency response personnel during emergencies and public events should plan to attend. An informational meeting will be held Saturday, February 16, 9:00-11:00 AM at the Trenton Fire Station, 1001 E 17th Street in the meeting room on the lower level.

For additional information contact CERT Team Leader, Alan Barnett at 660 359-7931 or Grundy County Management Director, Glen Briggs at 660 635-0706.