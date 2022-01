Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Grundy County Commissioner Don Sager spoke to the Spickard Board of Aldermen on January 13th.

Sager said the county commission is interested in putting an antenna on the city water tower to improve communications for emergency services. The board will check land and sizes, and the board plans to have a special meeting regarding the matter.

Water loss was reported at 8.51% for December and 8% for the year 2021.

No action was taken in a closed session.

