Grundy County Commission to proceed with ordering 911 equipment

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission on February 8th voted to proceed with ordering a 911 radio console from Command 1 for $269,767. This is instead of building a whole radio system, which was allowed in the request for proposals.

The commission also accepted a quote from Command 1 for a radio for a new ambulance for $8,858.58.

A bid from S and B Hinnen Trucking was approved for $28,000 for a 1994 International 9300 Road Tractor with a 3406 Cat engine and an 8LL transmission.

Ashley Wilson and Janet Wilson were appointed to serve on the board of the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled of Grundy County. This was due to the resignation of Connie Olmstead and Jackie Wyant.

Related