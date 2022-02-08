Grundy County Commission to proceed with ordering 911 equipment

Local News February 8, 2022 KTTN News
Grundy County Commission Sign
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission on February 8th voted to proceed with ordering a 911 radio console from Command 1 for $269,767. This is instead of building a whole radio system, which was allowed in the request for proposals.

The commission also accepted a quote from Command 1 for a radio for a new ambulance for $8,858.58.

A bid from S and B Hinnen Trucking was approved for $28,000 for a 1994 International 9300 Road Tractor with a 3406 Cat engine and an 8LL transmission.

Ashley Wilson and Janet Wilson were appointed to serve on the board of the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled of Grundy County. This was due to the resignation of Connie Olmstead and Jackie Wyant.

Post Views: 16
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.