The Grundy County Commission will open bids for CART rock and mowing at its weekly meeting at the courthouse in Trenton on Tuesday, March 12th.

CART rock bid opening is on the agenda for 9 o’clock, and mowing bid opening is at 9:30.

The agenda also includes Meridith Berry with Grundy County Extension at 10 o’clock with an update and the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled at 1:30 for the signing of a proclamation for Developmentally Disabled Awareness Month.