The Grundy County Commission will meet with Ambulance Director Steve Tracy and participate in a webinar at its meeting next week.

The meeting will be held in the courthouse in Trenton Tuesday, June 12 from 8:30 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon.

The agenda includes the ambulance director at 10 o’clock and an AT&T webinar at 1:30 regarding 911 equipment.

