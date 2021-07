Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Streambank Stabilization bids will be opened at the Grundy County Commission meeting next week.

Shannon Howe with the Howe Company will be at the courthouse in Trenton for the bid opening on August 3 at 11 a.m. The Streambank Stabilization project is near the Thompson River Bridge on Highway 6.

The Grundy County Commission’s agenda includes Stacy Katen and Albert Noppers with Family Heritage Insurance on August 3 at 10 a.m. to introduce themselves and the company.

