Grundy County Commission to hold property tax hearing

The Grundy County Commission will hold a property tax hearing next week.

The hearing will be held in the County Commission Room on the second floor of the courthouse in Trenton Tuesday, August 21st at 9 o’clock in the morning.

The proposed tax rate for 2018 is 23.74 cents on the $100 valuation, which is the maximum tax rate after sales tax rollback. That is an increase of five point two eight cents from last year.

Grundy County’s assessed valuation for the current tax year totals $132,390,269 which is an increase of $753,129 from last year. The total assessed valuation includes real estate, personal property, and railroad and utility. Budgeted revenues for 2018 total $390,283.

New construction for 2018 is listed at $1,649,546, which would directly derive $3,916.02 in revenue at the proposed tax rate.

