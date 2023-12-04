Grundy County Commission to hold meetings on Dec. 5th and 7th

The Grundy County Commission has scheduled two significant appointments for tomorrow, Tuesday, December 5th. At 8:30 a.m., Road and Bridge Supervisor Chris Ward will meet with the commissioners. Following this, at 10:00 a.m., there will be a meeting with Ambulance Director Matt Walker.

The commissioners are set to attend a quarterly meeting on Thursday, December 7th, at the Venue of Bethany. This meeting is part of the Northwest Missouri Commissioners Association, which includes representatives from 23 counties in the region.