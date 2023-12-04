Grundy County Commission to hold meetings on Dec. 5th and 7th

Local News December 4, 2023December 4, 2023 KTTN News
Grundy County Commission Sign
The Grundy County Commission has scheduled two significant appointments for tomorrow, Tuesday, December 5th. At 8:30 a.m., Road and Bridge Supervisor Chris Ward will meet with the commissioners. Following this, at 10:00 a.m., there will be a meeting with Ambulance Director Matt Walker.

The commissioners are set to attend a quarterly meeting on Thursday, December 7th, at the Venue of Bethany. This meeting is part of the Northwest Missouri Commissioners Association, which includes representatives from 23 counties in the region.

