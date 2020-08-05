Grundy County Commission to hold hearing on property tax rates

Local News August 5, 2020August 5, 2020 KTTN News
Grundy County Courthouse Trenton Missouri

The Grundy County Commission will hold hearings regarding the preparation of a budget amendment involving CARES Act funding and proposed property tax rates on August 18th.

The hearing for preparation of a budget amendment will be at the courthouse in Trenton that morning at 8:30. The hearing is to include General Revenue and the Election Services Fund for the COVID-19 CARES Act funding grants.

The hearing regarding property tax rates proposed to be set by Grundy County will be at the courthouse on the morning of August 18th at 9 o’clock. The proposed tax rate for Grundy County for 2020 is 21.65 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. That is the maximum tax rate after sales tax rollback and an increase of one point five-six cents from 2019. The tax rate ceiling is 39.65 cents.

Grundy County’s assessed valuation for the current tax year totals $130,067,962, which is decrease of $2,531,840 from the previous year. The current tax year’s total assessed valuation includes $73,317,370 for real estate, $30,322,685 for personal property, and $26,417,907 for railroad and utility. Budgeted revenues for 2020 total $260,000.

Grundy County’s new construction for 2020 is listed at $380,306. Revenue derived directly from new construction at the proposed tax rate is estimated at $824.

Post Views: 4
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News