Grundy County Commission to hold Board of Equalization meetings on Monday, July 18

Local News June 29, 2022 KTTN News
Grundy County Commission Sign
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission will open Board of Equalization meetings on Monday, July 18, 2022. Any person wanting to meet with the board of equalization to discuss assessment letters received on assessed values should:

  • First, visit with the Assessor’s Office and discuss the valuation issue or call 359-4040 ext 2

  • If not satisfied with the results, then visit the County Clerk’s Office to set a hearing with the board of equalization at 359-4040 ext 4. Paperwork will need to be filed in the County Clerk’s office by July 11, 2022, before a meeting can be set.

Post Views: 15
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.