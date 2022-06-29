Grundy County Commission to hold Board of Equalization meetings on Monday, July 18

The Grundy County Commission will open Board of Equalization meetings on Monday, July 18, 2022. Any person wanting to meet with the board of equalization to discuss assessment letters received on assessed values should:
-
First, visit with the Assessor’s Office and discuss the valuation issue or call 359-4040 ext 2
-
If not satisfied with the results, then visit the County Clerk’s Office to set a hearing with the board of equalization at 359-4040 ext 4. Paperwork will need to be filed in the County Clerk’s office by July 11, 2022, before a meeting can be set.