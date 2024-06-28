Grundy County Commission to hold Board of Equalization meetings on July 15

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Commission will convene the Board of Equalization meetings on July 15 at 9 a.m.

Individuals wishing to discuss their assessment letters on assessed property values should first contact the Grundy County Assessor’s Office to address valuation concerns. The Assessor’s Office can be reached at 660-359-4040, extension 2.

If the issue remains unresolved, individuals should then contact the Grundy County Clerk’s Office to schedule a hearing with the Board of Equalization by calling 660-359-4040, extension 4. Necessary paperwork must be filed with the County Clerk’s Office by July 8 before a meeting can be arranged.

According to Missouri statutes, Board of Equalization meetings should be scheduled by the second Monday in July, with the meetings held on the third Monday of July.

Post Views: 26

Related