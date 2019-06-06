Grundy County Commission to hold Board of Equalization meeting to discuss assessment values

The Grundy County Commission will open Board of Equalization meetings next month on July 15, 2019, for individuals who want to discuss assessment letters received on assessed values.

Individuals who want to meet with the Board of Equalization should first visit with the Grundy County Assessor’s Office and discuss the valuation issue or call 359-4040 extension 2.

If individuals are not satisfied with the results, persons should then visit with the County Clerk’s Office to set a hearing with the Board of Equalization at 359-4040 extension 4.

Paperwork needs to be filed in the County Clerk’s Office by July 8th before a meeting can be set.