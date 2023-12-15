Grundy County Commission to discuss budget on Dec 19

The Grundy County Commission is set to continue its budget discussions next week.

The meeting’s agenda, scheduled for December 19th at the courthouse in Trenton, includes several key appointments. Toni Hamilton will present at 9 a.m. regarding the drug court budget, followed by Rita Martz at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the juvenile court budget.

Also on the December 19th agenda, the Road and Bridge Department will present at 8:30 a.m., the Grundy County Ambulance will discuss their budget at 10 a.m., and a Zoom meeting is planned at 1:30 p.m. with the VOIP phone company.