Grundy County Commission to discuss budget next week

The Grundy County Commission is set to deliberate on the 2024 budget and health insurance renewal next week. Additionally, the commission will conduct two preconstruction meetings focusing on bridge projects.

During the commission’s weekly meeting at the Trenton courthouse on December 12, discussions will commence with Judge Steve Hudson and Kelli Girdner from Hudson’s office at 8:30 a.m. concerning the budget.

The first preconstruction meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m., will feature Shannon Howe from the Howe Company. This meeting will focus on a bridge located on Northwest 110th Street in Washington Township.

Subsequently, a second preconstruction meeting with Shannon Howe is slated for 10:30 a.m. This session will address a bridge on Northeast 122nd Street in Myers Township.

John Hickman, representing HIC Insurance, will engage with the Grundy County Commission at 10 a.m. to deliberate on health insurance renewal matters.

Other items on the agenda for the December 12 meeting include discussions with Road and Bridge Supervisor Chris Ward at 8:30 a.m. and Ambulance Director Matt Walker at 11 a.m.