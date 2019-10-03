Grundy County Commission takes part in Incident Command System training

A class was held in Trenton this week covering the National Incident Management Command System.

Grundy County Emergency Management reports chief elected officials, emergency response personnel, dispatchers, and emergency managers from the state attended the multi-day class.

Grundy County Clerk Betty Spickard previously said the Grundy County Commission attended the training at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus.

State Emergency Management Agency instructors Moberly Fire Chief George Albert and Saint Joseph Fire Department Battalion Chief Paris Jenkins taught the class.

