Grundy County Commission tackles busy agenda at Tuesday meeting

The Grundy County Commission heard a report from Grundy County Ambulance Director Steve Tracy regarding a $38,000 grant Grundy County Ambulance received from the CARES Act relief fund for service payment.

The grant amount is based on 2019 collected fees involving Medicare Part B. The grant funds can be used for items such as specialized personal protective equipment and disinfecting equipment. The grant is also available for employee quarantine compensation.

The Grundy County Health Department reported there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. There are more than 5,000 confirmed cases statewide.

During the Emergency Management portion of the commission meeting, it was reported Grundy County will submit an application for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster 4490. The disaster declaration involves COVID-19 personal protective equipment.

Processes are nearing completion for a Missouri Department of Public Safety grant for 911 call handling software. The grant deadline is April 30th.

The Grundy County Road and Bridge crew will work on Southeast 98th Avenue bridge deck repair due to flooding last year. FEMA disaster 4451 projects were reviewed, and work has been completed at several sites. The disaster declaration involved last year’s flooding.

