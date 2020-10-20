Grundy County Commission tables approval of snow removal bids; ten firms announce interest in designing 911 system

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Grundy County Commission on Tuesday morning, October 20th tabled approval of snow removal bids until further details can be acquired from the two parties who submitted bids.

Chris and Danny Gott’s bid included $500 for snow removal and ice melt application at the courthouse, prosecuting attorney’s office, and law enforcement center as well as ice melt application only for $125, with Grundy County supplying the ice melt. A bid from Thane Denney included $375 for snow removal and ice melt application at the courthouse, prosecuting attorney’s office, and law enforcement center as well as ice melt application only for $80.

Bill Wilson was the only potential bidder at the pre-bid meeting for HVAC systems to be installed on the third floor of the courthouse in Trenton. The commission and Wilson determined a bid would include either 93% single-stage or 96% efficiency two-stage natural gas units.

It was announced 10 firms have shown interest in the last week to design a 911 radio system for Grundy County. Bids for the design consultant are due by November 16th.

The commission met with Sheriff Rodney Herring about moving the sheriff’s office to the Missouri Statewide Interoperability Network radio system at an estimated cost of $65,000. The commission has requested monetary assistance from the Drug Task Force Seizure Fund to facilitate the switch to replace mobile and handheld radios. There would also be a hardware module installed at dispatch for compatibility purposes. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray noted the Highway Patrol also uses MOSWIN.

CARES Act funding was approved for North Central Missouri College of $645 and the Newtown-Harris R-3 School District of $2,600. Ray said part of Newtown-Harris’s taxing district lies within the boundaries of Grundy County.

Ambulance Director Steve Tracy reported 175 to 180 calls for service were made in September. There have been 125 calls so far in October.

Tracy also reported equipment and personal protective equipment are in good supply. Employees are being monitored daily for COVID-19 to reduce the risk of exposure and infection of caregivers and patients.

An Emergency Medical Technician-B class has started. Ten students are enrolled in the class.

Randy Railsback and Jennifer Wyckoff with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission met with the commission to begin preparations for updating Grundy County’s hazard mitigation plan. The cost of the plan is 75% from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and 25% for a local match. It was proposed that half of the $6,666.67 for the local match be paid with budgetary funds and the other half be paid by in-kind contributions.

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares