The Grundy County Commission signed pay documents on May 28 for the Missouri Department of Transportation for a bridge project.

The bridge on Northeast 110th Street in Myers Township is being worked on by Wiedel Construction at $896,172.25, which is nearing completion.

The commission also completed bonding papers for bridge projects.

Ray reports that 911 sites are online at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and Mockingbird Hill.

