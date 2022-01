Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission is seeking bids for a 1994 International 9300 Road Tractor with a 3406 Cat engine and an 8LL transmission.

Sealed bids marked as truck bids will be accepted in the Grundy County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Trenton until February 8th at 8:30 in the morning. At that time, the bids will be publicly opened.

The Grundy County Commission reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

